Kenya: Angela Mutindi Appointed Deputy County Commissioner in Murang'a

Angela Mutindi Makau has been appointed the Deputy County Commissioner of the newly created Ithanga/Kakuzi Sub-county in Murang'a.

Women leaders in the county welcomed the appointment noting it was a step in the right direction.

Murang'a's Kakuzi/Mitubiri MCA Palagiah Muthoni thanked the government for trusting a female administrator to "pioneer serving an area reeling under effects of long marginalisation hence, requiring motherly approach to duty to transform it."

Ms Muthoni promised to mobilise area residents to make friendship with the government and share information necessary to develop the area.

In her acceptance speech, Ms Makau promised to work for the best interests of the area people by linking them directly with their government.

Logistical support

"As I assemble my security team and commence meeting the people in their setups, my objective will singularly be intended to introduce government services closer to touch people's lives for the good. We will partner and make this place a haven for good governance," she said.

Central Regional Commissioner Wilfred Nyagwanga said the new administrative unit will soon have its Sub-county Police Commander, Director of Criminal Investigations officer (DCIO), Critical Installations Police Unit (CIPU) and National Intelligence Service (NIS) among other offices to enable it have its independent security committee.

"This is devolving governance structures deeper into the grassroots and we expect this new unit to be the face of government here among the people. We do not want to hear that the unit came to be a burden to the people," he said.

Murang'a County Commissioner Frederick Ndunga promised logistical support, telling her to battle low literacy levels and retrogressive cultures in the new administration unit.