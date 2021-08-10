South Africa: Dear Aunti, With Love From Robben Island - Remembering Phyllis Naidoo

analysis

The Gandhi Luthuli Documentation Centre at the University of KwaZulu-Natal houses a treasure trove of correspondence between anti-apartheid activist Phyllis Naidoo and a wide network of friends and colleagues. The hundreds of letters, written and received by Naidoo over more than four decades, are potent testament to the contribution of women's emotional and social labour to the liberation movement.

Annie Devenish is an historian and researcher with an interest in gender, activism and identity in the global South, and how practices of history can and should be harnessed to transform society.

"How can I share your grief at Steve's death but to say that I wish you great strength... I'd like to walk back and come to you, to hold your hand" writes anti-apartheid activist, lawyer and writer, Phyllis Naidoo to a mutual friend after the death of Steve Biko in detention in September 1977. These words form part of a hidden treasure trove of correspondence spanning more than four decades, tucked away in the Gandhi Luthuli Documentation Centre at the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

This collection includes hundreds of letters, both written and received by Naidoo, to imprisoned and detained anti-apartheid activists on Robben Island and...