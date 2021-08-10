South Africa: Bailout Rules for South Africa's State-Owned Enterprises May Be a Prelude to Full Privatisation

9 August 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Mfuneko Toyana

In June, the lower House of the Brazilian Congress approved a bill to sell and fully privatise the country's state-owned power utility, Eletrobras, a move the economy ministry said could net the country up to $20-billion.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

The country is facing its worst drought in decades, severely constraining its electricity generation at hydropower plants. It is now on the brink of the kind of power rationing South Africa has suffered since the early 2000s.

The logic of selling off state entities and bagging some much-needed loot to spend on pressing matters elsewhere in society will appeal to South Africans who have seen Eskom hoover billions of rands from the public piggy bank with one hand, while flicking the lights on and off with the other.

In fact, the trend of governments looking to cull cash-guzzling state companies from their balance sheets has been gathering pace globally in recent years.

South Africa itself has for years toyed with the politically volatile idea of selling off stakes in SOEs, sometimes doing it by stealth by speaking of non-core assets, and on other occasions doing it outright, most recently the near-final sale of a 51%...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

