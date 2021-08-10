South Africa: Dark Cloud of R100 Million Pension Fund Deal Lingers Over New Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana's Head

analysis

An inquiry concluded there was no malicious intent on his part, but still - millions in union pension money was lost.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

Incoming Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has a R100-million cloud hovering over his head, one he hasn't been able to shake for over a decade and it has grown more conspicuous overnight after his elevation to the country's top economic job in a late-night Cabinet change-up by President Cyril Ramaphosa on 5 August.

In 2012, Godongwana quit his job as Deputy Minister of Economic Development. More than 20,000 clothing workers, belonging to the South African Clothing and Textile Workers' Union (Sactwu), risked losing a big chunk of their pensions after it entered into a R100-million agreement with Canyon Springs Investments, a company 50% owned by Godongwana and his wife Thandiwe through a trust.

Canyon took at least R120-million from the Sactwu pension pot and loaned it to an investment vehicle controlled by former Sactwu trade unionist Richard Kawie, whom Godongwana has admitted was a friend of his, with the hope of making a profit that would partly be pumped back into the pension fund, but that was never to be. The...