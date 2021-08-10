South Africa: Dark Cloud of R100 Million Pension Fund Deal Lingers Over New Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana's Head

9 August 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Mfuneko Toyana

An inquiry concluded there was no malicious intent on his part, but still - millions in union pension money was lost.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

Incoming Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has a R100-million cloud hovering over his head, one he hasn't been able to shake for over a decade and it has grown more conspicuous overnight after his elevation to the country's top economic job in a late-night Cabinet change-up by President Cyril Ramaphosa on 5 August.

In 2012, Godongwana quit his job as Deputy Minister of Economic Development. More than 20,000 clothing workers, belonging to the South African Clothing and Textile Workers' Union (Sactwu), risked losing a big chunk of their pensions after it entered into a R100-million agreement with Canyon Springs Investments, a company 50% owned by Godongwana and his wife Thandiwe through a trust.

Canyon took at least R120-million from the Sactwu pension pot and loaned it to an investment vehicle controlled by former Sactwu trade unionist Richard Kawie, whom Godongwana has admitted was a friend of his, with the hope of making a profit that would partly be pumped back into the pension fund, but that was never to be. The...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X