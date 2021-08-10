Namibia: Police Shooting Survivor Recuperating

The surviving victim of the Oshikango shooting said although she is still in a lot of pain, she is recovering well.

Ndilimeke Mwalengelwange (37) and Lebbeus Wambalili (31) were shot by a police officer at Onamhinda village in Oshikango constituency last week.

The two were allegedly on their way home. Speaking from her hospital bed at the Oshakati Intermediate Hospital, Mwalengelwange said it is by God's grace that she is still alive, as she survived two bullets.

Mwalengelwange said she is still experiencing pain in the chest and the wound area but is now able to sit on her own.

She said the second bullet is presumed to have hit her after initially striking the deceased.

"I am recovering well and I really thank God for my life."

She refuted claims that they were running away from the police.

"We did not even see any police, we just heard gunshots," the victim narrated. Her brother John Hamukoto said he wants justice for her sister.

"We are hearing that the suspect has not been arrested yet, but as a family, we want him arrested and brought before a court of law," said Hamukoto.

Hamukoto's appeal follows that

of several other residents of Oshikango who last week marched to the police station to demand that the police officer in question be arrested.

The same call was made by Independent Patriots for Change northern spokesperson Eino Heelu, who on behalf of the party, demanded justice for the slain man and his passenger.

Hamukoto said he is waiting until the burial of the deceased so that they could meet with the other family.

Police commander in Ohangwena, Commissioner Elizabeth Mukete-Sibolile said the suspect has not been arrested yet.

Mukete-Sibolile said the police are still investigating and thereafter, the docket will be send to the prosecutor general for a decision.

According to the police, the two allegedly failed to stop after they were requested to do so by the police.

The police further claim that five boxes of frozen chicken suspected to have been smuggled into the country from Angola were allegedly found in the car.

Ohangwena governor Walde Ndevashiya visited the family over the weekend to offer his condolences.