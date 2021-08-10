South Africa: The Jury Is Out On Whether UCT's Online High School Will Democratise Learning

analysis

With the tagline 'learning liberated', UCT's online high school will open in 2022. It promises to be a game-changer for basic education in South Africa and the rest of the continent. But there are reservations that the barrier to ICT access means the revolutionary learning model excludes the poor.

"UCT must be commended for thinking outside the box with this courageous initiative. But let's not pretend this online school levels the playing fields when it comes to educational inequality. It might make it worse."

This was the punchline of a critical op-ed written by Professor Jonathan Jansen on the University of Cape Town's (UCT's) new online high school being launched in partnership with the Valenture Institute in January 2022.

With its private school status, annual fees of R25,140 and internet-reliance, Jansen, who has consistently argued against online learning during the pandemic, pegged the venture as serving the middle class rather than the poor.

But UCT Vice-Chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng says the high school will "level the playing field with an innovative education model".

UCT has flown its flag high as the first university on the African continent to enter the secondary school market, with an institution that promises to be the...