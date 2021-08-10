South Africa Has Lots in Common With the 'Shoot Yourself in the Foot' Countries

opinion

Often South Africa's problems seem insolvable and unique. South Africa is an extraordinary place in many ways. But its insularity and uniqueness should not blind us to the fact that the Covid-19 period has had devastating effects on a host of countries that were once thought to be the champions of tomorrow.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

I was recently reading a story in the Wall Street Journal about Lebanon, a country of enormous resilience and enormous attraction. But, recently, things have been going south at a spectacular rate.

Power outages have become frequent; inflation is running at 400%; shoppers are rushing to buy bread, sugar and cooking oil before they run out. Doctors are leaving in droves and murder rates are rising fast.

The article quotes debt-financing expert Mike Azar, who said: "At some point the crisis gets so bad that even the building blocks of a recovery end up disappearing."

It also makes the point that while many economic crises stem from wars and natural disasters, or more recently the pandemic, Lebanon's collapse "reveals the government's nearly bottomless capacity for self-inflicted harm". I couldn't help feeling that was so reminiscent of South Africa; an...