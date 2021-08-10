Algeria: Wildfires in Tizi-Ouzou Are of Criminal Origin

Tizi-Ouzou (Algeria) — The minister of the Interior, Local Authorities and National Planning, Kamel Beldjoud, said Tuesday the wildfires that broke out in various parts of Tizi-Ouzou on Monday, killing four people, are of criminal origin, reassuring the victims that they will be compensated.

The minister of the Interior, who was accompanied by the ministers of Agriculture and National Solidarity, told reporters that "criminals full of hatred against our country and wanting to harm Algeria are behind the fires that broke out in Tizi Ouzou."

"Only criminal hands can be behind 50 fires breaking out at the same time in various parts of the province."

Beldjoud pointed out the similarity of these "criminal" fires with others recorded in other parts of the country.

He said investigations will be opened into the wildfires to identify and punish the guilty.

The minister reassured the disaster victims that they will be compensated for their losses.

"Next Saturday, a delegation of 130 to 140 experts will visit the fire affected areas in Tizi-Ouzou to assess the damage and losses."

Beldjoud gave instructions for the mobilization of all available facilities (hotels, youth hostels, etc.) to accommodate families who lost their homes to the fires.

"The current priority is to protect the local populations and preserve lives," he said, lamenting the loss of six people, including a 23-year-old girl.