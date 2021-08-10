Southern Africa: 41st SADC Summit Kicks Off Today

10 August 2021
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

Preceding meetings of 41st Southern African Development Community (SADC) Summit kicked off yesterday with Director for Regional and Continental Integration for Mozambique, Ambassador Carlos Manuel Carlos Rodrigues Da Costa handing over Chairpersonship for Standing Committee of Senior Official to Secretary for Foreign Affairs for Malawi, Dr Luckie Sikwese.

The Summit will be held under the theme "Bolstering Productive Capacities in the Face of COVID-19 Pandemic for Inclusive, Sustainable, Economic and Industrial Transformation". The objective is to accelerate the implementation of the SADC Regional Indicative Strategic Development Plan (RISDP) 2020-2030, which envisages a peaceful, inclusive, competitive, middle- to high-income industrialised Region, with more focus on the Industrialisation and Market Integration pillar.

Among the key highlights of the 41st SADC Summit, the Executive Secretary of SADC, Dr Stergomena Lawrence Tax, will bid farewell to the SADC Heads of State and Government after 8 years of service and a new SADC Executive Secretary will be sworn in. It is recalled that Dr Tax was sworn in as the SADC Executive Secretary at the 33rd SADC Summit, hosted by Malawi, Lilongwe in August 2013.

