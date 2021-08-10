Mauritius: Online Workshop Focuses On Climate Change Diplomacy

press release

The virtual opening ceremony for a Climate Change Diplomacy e-Workshop was held today and was marked by the presence of the Minister of Environment, Solid Waste Management and Climate Change, Mr Kavydass Ramano. The online Workshop is being conducted by the United Nations Training Institute and Research (UNITAR). Twenty-five Mauritians are benefitting from the four-day e-Workshop which is co-sponsored by the British High Commission for Mauritius, Australian High Commission for Mauritius and Seychelles and the United Nations Resident Coordinator's Office for Seychelles and Mauritius.

Several personalities also participated in the virtual opening ceremony namely: the High Commissioner, Australian High Commission to Mauritius and Seychelles, Dr Kate O'Shaughnessy; the Deputy High Commissioner, British High Commission in Mauritius, Ms Sally Harrison; the United Nations Resident Coordinator a.i. for Mauritius, Mr Robert Banamwana; and, the representative of the UN Resident Coordinator's Office.

The proposed initiative is to build the capacity of Government Officials in Mauritius, in the lead up of COP26, with regards to the climate negotiation process. The Workshop aims to equip officials in Mauritius with the required knowledge regarding the International Climate Change Policy Framework, causes and impacts of climate change, the history of the policy making process and the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) as well as key negotiation skills. The course will also focus on the specificities and vulnerabilities of Small Island Developing States (SIDS). The final day will be dedicated to a simulation exercise designed to prepare participants for the debates and dynamics at COP26.

In his address, Minister Ramano highlighted that humanity is going through some trying times, on the one hand the COVID-19 pandemic has shattered the world claiming millions of lives and plunging the global economy into a recession and on the other hand, climate change is showing a worsening trend all over the planet. Reports of devastating floods, wildfires and heat waves are a painful reminder of the climate crisis which have still been barely adequately addressed, he said.

According to the Minister, we are at a crucial phase of the international climate change negotiation process and one thing is clear, we cannot afford to lose the momentum gained in Paris in 2015 and we must find new pathways in the context of sustainable recovery to reach our 2030 targets. We therefore urgently need greater corrective ambitions to close the emission gap reflected in new and updated set of NDCs and ambitious long-term strategies mainly from developed country parties, he stated. It is thus timely to build capacity and empower technical and administrative cadres to get involved in the international climate change process and this will allow us to reach out to partner countries bilaterally to make the case for more ambitious climate action, he concluded.

In her speech, Dr O'Shaughnessy said recalled that climate change is one of the most important issues facing the world today and is an existential threat. It is crucial for everyone attending COP26 to be fully empowered to take part in this conversation and put forward the views and concerns of their countries powerfully and persuasively, she underlined.

As part of Australia's 1.5 billion dollar commitment across 2020 through 2025 to support climate change resilience mitigation and adaptation measures, two thirds of that support is going to either SIDS or least developed countries, she stated. Climate change support is at the very heart of the Australian High Commission's work in Mauritius and is of the highest priority, she emphasised.

In her address, Ms Harrison, spoke about the impacts of climate change. The world can no longer deny the impacts due to human activity such as change in temperatures, more intense storms, increasingly erratic rainfalls and more frequent crop damage through heat stress. For her, the benefits of tacking climate change are numerous and are fundamentally all in our interests amongst them cleaner air, healthier communities, sustainable economic growth, energy security and a safer and more stable climate.

As regards the COP, she highlighted that the UK wants to host an inclusive and ambitious COP and will only succeed if all parties work together and ensure that all voices are heard in the negotiations. The UK is committed to facilitating in the agreement of a comprehensive and balanced set of negotiating outcomes and ensuring that no issue and no one is left behind, she said.

For his part, Mr Banamwana, observed that according to scientific evidence climate change is already here and is affecting every region of the planet with many changes become more and more irreversible. It is therefore important to act decisively now to avoid climate catastrophes with 2021 being a make or break year in the fight against climate change, he stated. He further highlighted climate change consequences on SIDS such as Mauritius given that SIDS are more vulnerable and have specific vulnerabilities which should be taken into consideration during the COP26 negotiations.

It is recalled that the 26th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP 26) to the UNFCCC will take place in November 2021 in Glasgow. The climate summit will bring together heads of state, climate experts and campaigners to accelerate action towards the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.