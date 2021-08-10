Mauritius: Discussions Ongoing for the Creation of Contract Van Operators Welfare Fund, Says Minister Ganoo

9 August 2021
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

Taxi Operators Welfare Fund was recently set up to provide for the social and economic welfare of taxi operators and their families and discussions pertaining to the creation of a Contract Van Operators Welfare Fund are ongoing.

The statement was made by the Minister of Land Transport and Light Rail, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade, Mr Alan Ganoo, this morning in Helvetia, St Pierre. He was speaking at the opening of a half-day workshop on Healthy Eating and Nutrition.

This initiative of the Bus Industry Employees Welfare Fund (BIEWF) targeted some thirty participants from the National Transport Corporation, Rose-Hill Transport Ltd, and the United Bus Service, amongst others.

Government, he stated, is committed to work for the promotion and welfare of the labour force. The Contribution Sociale Généralisée, he indicated, provides for a retirement age of 60 years old for a small category of employees including those of the transport sector in Mauritius.

Speaking of the BIEWF, the Minister expressed his satisfaction as regards the activities of the Fund to promote the welfare of bus workers. The Fund, he said, provides assistance and small loans to these people while ensuring that they get better access to more activities and an improved quality of life.

The Minister pointed out that the health of the workers of the transport sector in Mauritius is of utmost importance as they are at the service of the public on a daily basis. He recalled the need to engage in regular physical activities, eat judiciously, and maintain a healthy lifestyle. He urged each and every one to be more conscious of their eating habits and to participate in various sporting activities.

