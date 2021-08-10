South Africa: Sactwu Settles for a 5.9% Wage Increase in the Home Textiles Sub-Sector

press release

The COSATU-affiliated Southern African Clothing and Textile Workers' Union (SACTWU) has settled its 2021/2022 wage negotiations in the Home Textiles sub-sector.

The negotiations were finalised in late July this year, and we announce it publicly now that we have concluded final report back processes with our members.

This new collective agreement was concluded under the auspices of the National Textile Bargaining Council (NTBC) with employers represented by the South African Home Textiles Manufacturers Employers' Organisation.

The negotiations were conducted virtually, due to COVID-19 lockdown conditions.

The collective agreement is backdated to 1st July 2021, and is effective for a 12 month period until 30th June 2022.

SACTWU members in this textile sub-sector will receive a wage increase of 5.9%, with effect from 1 July 2021, the day after the expiry of the last wage agreement.

In addition, the collective agreement contains a new industry provision which guarantees full payment by the employer for the first 2 hours in the event of unforeseen circumstances such as tornados, load shedding, fires, storms, floods and water cuts.

Fresh negotiations for this textile sub-sector will be conducted early next year, for new wage increases to become effective from 1 July 2022, when the current agreement expires.