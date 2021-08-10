Gambia: Benin Development Minister Receives Ba Tambadou

The Beninois minister for Development, Abdoulaye Bio Tchané, received in audience on August 6 the clerk of the Residual International Mechanism for Criminal Courts, Abubacarr Tambadou where the two discussed progress of cooperation between the Republic of Benin and the Mechanism.

"I had fruitful exchanges with the minister of State Abdoulaye Bio Tchané on the strong contribution and assistance of Benin to the Mechanism for years, but also on how Benin can continue to support the Mechanism in its interventions on the ground."

The two senior figures discussed the major concerns that contribute to the strengthening of this cooperation, already in good shape, between Benin and the UN institution.

"Tambadou states that Benin continues to play an eminently important role and has done so for years, particularly in relation to the International Mechanism. It was on this basis that he had "fruitful discussions" with Minister Bio Tchané on the continuation of relations between the State of Benin and the Residual International Mechanism for Criminal Courts.

Thus, during his stay in Benin, Abubacarr Tambadou also had working sessions with other Beninese personalities. He also visited strategic structures and organisations to better appreciate the state of health of this existing cooperation between Benin and its institution.

Appointed Registrar of the Residual International Mechanism for Criminal Courts on July 1, 2020 by the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Abubacarr Marie Tambadou, Gambian, succeeds the Nigerian Olufemi Elias in this post. Prior to his appointment, he was Attorney General and Minister of Justice in The Gambia.

Fortunate SOSSA