South Africa: Court Agrees to Postponement Application, Calls for Zuma's Doctor to Submit Affidavit

9 August 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Dianne Hawker

The former president's Arms Deal corruption trial is stalled yet again by agreement on a virtual hearing due to Zuma's treatment for an undisclosed ailment.

Dianne Hawker is a news editor at Newzroom Afrika and has been a legal journalist for more than 15 years.

If the Jacob Zuma trial were to have a motto, it would most likely be "hurry up and wait". The case will face another postponement on Tuesday, 10 August, as the former president receives treatment for an undisclosed illness.

The prosecution, Zuma's lawyers and those representing Thales have agreed that Tuesday's hearing should be heard virtually to allow the court to hear the latest postponement application.

"I can confirm that tomorrow Mr Zuma's legal team will make a substantive application for a postponement virtually. It's unfortunate that there will be a postponement as our team is ready to argue the special plea as planned but these are circumstances beyond our control," NPA spokesman Mthunzi Mhaga said on Monday.

Judge Piet Koen issued a directive on Monday that the court's IT staff set up a virtual hearing. "I have today at 10h26 received an email from Mr Downer SC, copied to the addressees of this email,...

