South Africa: Laingville Residents On West Coast Vow to Keep Fighting for Justice for Leo Williams After Death of His Guardian

On Saturday, Cathy Thomas, the legal guardian of Leo Williams, died without knowing which police officer had fired the rubber bullet that killed her nine-year-old ward.

All she wanted was to know who killed Leo Williams, the nine-year-old boy shot a year ago during violent protests. But Cathy Thomas, Aunty Cathy to her community, did not get closure. She died on Saturday, 7 August in the Vredenburg hospital after a short illness. The cause of her death is not yet known.

A police rubber bullet hit her ward, Leo, in the head on Friday, 31 July 2020, during a protest in Laingville, St Helena Bay on the West Coast. Leo was rushed to hospital but the bullet was too close to his brain for doctors to be able to remove it.

The corrugated iron structure in which Leo had been playing with his friends when he was shot was riddled with bullet holes. A video clip shows four police officers firing rubber bullets into the structure.

Leo died on Monday, 17 August 2020 after his life support system was switched off. The rubber bullet was removed from his brain during a postmortem.

The rubber bullet and the video clip were...