South Africa: Empowerment and Emancipation of Women Will Free Men From Shackles of Patriarchy, Misogyny and Toxic Masculinity

Only once the conversation around women and inequality is brought into meaningful engagement with men will we create a society where equality is the privilege of every citizen and not the preserve of the few.

South Africa is a country built on the construct of Otherness. It began, in the not-too-distant past with apartheid. This Otherness being the separation of The One from The Other; The One being the "have" and The Other relegated to the "have not", the settler marking his territory over the indigenous, the powerful versus the vulnerable.

As yet another Women's Day commemoration passes, another paradigm of Otherness comes into stark focus: women defined and classified as the Other of Men, separate from men, unequal, and in the absence of quotas, persistently disenfranchised.

From the C-Suite to the spaza shop, the statistics are damning. As of February 2021, just 14% of women held executive director positions at JSE-listed companies. Black, coloured and Indian/Asian women hold a blink-and-you'll-miss-it 1% of these positions. Women who have jobs earn on average 30% less than their male counterparts. Among young females aged 15 to 34, four in every 10 are not in employment, education or training. Although unemployment levels are...