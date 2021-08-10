Tunisia's Agricultural Exports to Libya Grow 23 Percent in July

10 August 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia's agricultural exports to Libya through Ras Jedir border crossing rose to 3,727 tonnes in July, up 23% on July 2020.

This is the result of watermelon exports edging up 212%, said the National Observatory of Agriculture (French: ONAGRI).

Meanwhile, exports of grapes, tomatoes and almonds fell 72%, 63% ad 59%, respectively. This drop is caused by higher local prices compared to Libya's.

Actually, the prices of grapes, peaches and plums rose 28%, 15% ad 14%, respectively, in July at Bir Al Kasaa wholesale market.

