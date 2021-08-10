Tunisia: Latest Developments in Tunisia At Centre of Jerandi's Talk With Bahrain's Al-Zayani

Tunis/Tunisia — Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisian Abroad Othman Jerandi and Bahraini Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullatif bin Rashid al-Zayani held Monday a working session.

"The recent measures taken by President Kais Saied are in conformity with the Constitution, and meet the aspirations of the Tunisian people," Jerandi was quoted as saying in a Foreign Ministry press release.

These exceptional measures are provisional and will help rectify the democratic process and further promote the principles of transparency, freedom and the rule of law, he further said.

The FM expressed appreciation to the Kingdom of Bahrain, people and leadership, for supporting Tunisia and endorsing decisions made by the President to preserve the State's stability and protect institutions against threats.

The Bahraini FM placed emphasis on the ties binding the two countries and said his country supports Tunisia's efforts to tackle health, political and economic challenges.

He also commended Tunisia's role in supporting Arab causes and defending the principles of peace and security in the region and across the globe, reiterating Bahrain's solidarity with Tunisia and its support for Saied's decisions.

Additionally, Al-Zayani said he is confident the Tunisian people can swiftly overcome this delicate phase and forge ahead with their democratic process.

The working session also focused on ways to further boost economic cooperation, increase investments and prepare for joint events, further reads the press release.

International and regional issues of common interest were dicussed, notably those on the agenda of the UN Security Council during Tunisia's term (2020-2021) as a non-permanent member.