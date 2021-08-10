Ghana: Homophobic Ghanaian 'Family Values' Bill Is Odious and Beggars Belief

opinion

Sometimes the human capacity for cruelty takes my breath away.

A recently proposed bill on "sexual rights" and "family values" in Ghana is a case study in extreme cruelty. Ghanaian MPs are considering legislation that is so onerous it beggars belief. And I do not say this lightly. Russia, Nigeria, Uganda and Hungary have all passed odious laws in recent years that discriminate against lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) people. Ghana's proposed legislation takes bad parts from all of these and adds some.

The proposed legislation, The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021 is directed against a tiny group in Ghana -- people who are different because of their sexual orientation, or gender identity, but could also affect anyone who expresses support or sympathy toward LGBT friends, coworkers, family members or neighbours. The bill represents a witch-hunt against LGBT people in Ghana.

Given that the bill's strongest supporters claim to be doing this in the name of religion,...