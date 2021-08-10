South Africa a Step Closer to a Super Presidency After Ramaphosa's Master Class in Consolidating Power

analysis

Moving the State Security Agency to the Presidency means intelligence now joins the presidentially run security architecture, alongside the structures on investment, infrastructure, project management and Operation Vulindlela, the bottleneck-breaking initiative with National Treasury.

The Cabinet shuffle of the State Security Agency (SSA) means South Africa's constitutional democracy is almost back where it started - with a deputy minister for intelligence, as state security used to be known.

From February 1995 Joe Nhlanhla was democratic South Africa's first deputy minister for intelligence services, located in the justice ministry.

It has taken 27 years since the 1994 democratic transition for new intelligence legislation and structures to be sorted out and established. Nhlanhla served as deputy for intelligence services under the then justice minister, Dullah Omar, until 1999 when intelligence was established as a full ministry in the Thabo Mbeki presidency. The minister of safety and security, as police was known then, was Sydney Mufamadi

Now, for the first time in 22 years, intelligence is no longer a stand-alone ministry - and Ramaphosa is the first president to "assume political responsibility for the control and direction" of intelligence, as Section 209 of the Constitution allows, unless a Cabinet minister is appointed. And...