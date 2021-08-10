Liberia: Foreign Ministry Contributes Over U.S.$540k to National Budget - Exceeds Previous Projection of Us$2,864,000

Monrovia — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which is headed by seasoned Liberian diplomat, His Excellency Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah, Sr., exceeded its revenue projection of US$2, 864, 000.00 by the amount of US$540,071.00 as an additional contribution to the National Budget.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is situated on Capitol Hill, Monrovia. Among other things, it is responsible for conducting foreign relations of the country. Originally called the "Secretary of State", the position assumed its current name in 1972.

According to the Revenue 2020/2021 Performance and Forecast Presentation 2021 Special Budget by Foreign Minister Kemayah to the Liberian Senate, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs revenue contributions made from various fees for the period, July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021, totaled US$3,404,071.00, while the revenue projection for the Fiscal Year 2020/2021 was US$2,864,000.00.

Consistent with the Revenue Laws of Liberia, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs generates revenue and remits same through a non-withdrawal revenue account; accessed only by the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) and the Ministry of Finance & Development Planning (MFDP).

Interestingly, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs contributes and supports the National Budget through several revenue lines. They are Consular Fees (Fees for Issuance of single and multiple entry visas), Passport Fees, Laissez-Passer Fees, Articles of Incorporation, and Dissolutions.

The others are: Apostilles/Attestations (Authentication of documents), Corporate Jackets (Blue Jackets), Birth Affidavits and Death Certificates.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Meanwhile, since taking over as the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Kemayah, has embarked on human capacity development, reforms of the Passport Division, strengthening of the protocol services, enhancement of the Foreign Service Institute, and the development of a blueprint to serve as a roadmap for future engagements, among others.

The new Foreign Minister, who has been hailed in many quarters as a "Game Changer" at the Ministry, has always motivated employees of the Ministry to be robust in the execution of their assigned in a bid to ensure a shared vision and commonality in the advancement of the Foreign Policy Agenda of Liberia.

Kemayah, who is widely noted for being an "Overachiever", has kept his promise by always signing in and out in spite of his status as Minister of Foreign Affairs and has encouraged all employees to follow suit.Post Views: 6

Prior to his ascendency as Minister of Foreign Affairs, Kemayah served as Liberia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN). He previously served as Deputy Minister for Administration at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.