Liberia: BRAC Int'l Welcomes Shameran Abed New Executive Director

Monrovia — The Board of Directors of BRAC International (BI), one of the leading development organisations in the world, has named Shameran Abed, a longtime executive with the organization, as new Executive Director effective from August 1, 2021.

Shameran succeeds BI's, Executive Director, Dr Muhammad Musa, who stepped down on July 31.

As Executive Director, Shameran will oversee and guide BI's strategies, programmes and organisational development for scaled impact and sustainable growth, contributing to BRAC's Global Strategy to reach 250 million disadvantaged women (and their dependents), youth, and people living in poverty by 2030.

He will also continue to lead BI's microfinance operations and oversee the Ultra-Poor Graduation Initiative (UPGI).

"The Board of BRAC International is confident that Shameran is the right person to steer BI at this time, driving innovation and positive transformation while ensuring continuity. We believe Shameran's extensive experience at BRAC and his strong strategic and collaborative skills will help us to further align our goals and objectives to achieve the vision of our late founder, Sir Fazle Hasan Abed, to make BRAC a global force for poverty eradication and empowerment of the poor," said Irene Khan, Chair of the Supervisory Board of Stichting BRAC International.

Shameran joined BRAC Bangladesh in 2009 and BRAC International in 2012, and has been instrumental in bringing BRAC's flagship programmes of microfinance and ultra-poor graduation to global scale.

Under his leadership, BI's microfinance portfolio has seen impressive growth and a renewed focus on client impact. Since 2016, Shameran has also led BRAC's ultra-poor graduation work and played an instrumental role in setting up the UPGI to spearhead global advocacy and provide technical assistance to governments and other organisations.

Shameran also comes with significant Board experience on several non-profit and corporate entities, including the boards of the Global Alliance for Banking on Values (GABV), BRAC Bank and bKash.

"As we confront unprecedented challenges due to the pandemic, we are reminded once again of the urgent need to build resilience and create sustainable pathways out of poverty for the world's most marginalized," commented Shameran.

"BRAC holds a truly unique position, as an organization from and for the Global South, to continue to demonstrate the same commitment and tenacity in designing and delivering practical, scalable, community-led solutions as we have done for almost 50 years. I am honored and excited to have the opportunity to lead BRAC International at this critical juncture, working alongside thousands of fearless co-workers and with millions of programme participants, whose courage and enterprise inspire us every day to accelerate and further amplify our impact."

Shameran holds a Bachelor's Degree in Economics from Hamilton College in the United States and is a qualified Barrister in the UK.

About BRAC:

Born in Bangladesh in 1972, BRAC is an international development organization that partners with 100 million people globally, building sustainable opportunities for marginalized people and communities to realize their potential.

BRAC's proven pragmatism and creative bravery is reflected in its unique and integrated development approach comprising social development programme, humanitarian response, social enterprises, investments and a university.

BRAC currently operates in 11 countries in Asia and Africa and has been awarded as the world's number 1 non-governmental organization for the fifth consecutive year in 2020 by Geneva based independent media organization NGO Advisor.

BRAC started its journey in Liberia in 2008 to alleviate poverty through a holistic, integrated approach. BRAC currently reaches across 12 counties of Liberia. BRAC Liberia's microfinance programme provides micro and small enterprise loans, reaching over 40,000 women who do not have access to traditional banking services.

Through its community-led development programmes such as agriculture and food security, health, education, empowerment and livelihood for adolescents, and ultra-poor graduation programmes, BRAC Liberia reached over 550,000 people living in poverty in 2020.

