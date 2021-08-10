Liberia: Welthungerhilfe (WHH) Donates Assorted Office Equipment to the National WASH Commission of Liberia

Monrovia — Welthungerhilfe (WHH) (former German Agro-Action), has donated assorted office equipment to the Liberia National WASH Commission in an effort to support the operation of the institution. As a newly established commission, charged with the mandate to lead and regulate the WASH Sector, the need for equipment to facilitate efficient service delivery remains a challenge.

Making the donation on Friday, 6th August 2021 at the Commission's office in Sinkor, the Country Director of WHH, Mr. Hubert Charles said Welthungerhilfe is a long-standing partner of the Government and people of Liberia, and as such, it remains committed to support government line ministries as they continue to serve the Liberian people.

The items donated valued at over US$4,000, includes laptops, multi-purpose printer, reams of sheet and cartridges. Receiving the donation on bahalf of the National WASH Commission of Liberia, the Chief Executive Officer of the Commission, Amb. Bobby Whitfield said, "this is what we call true partnership in progress". He commended WHH for its continuous support to the Government of Liberia's efforts in building a strong WASH sector through the WASH Commision. Amb. Whitield said the commission has been working with WHH and has visited a number of its WASH interventions in the south east of Liberia: Grand Gedeh, River Gee, Maryland, Sinoe and Grand Kru Counties. "For recognizing some of our needs as a commission, and wasting no time in responding in such a big way, we recognize WHH as a special and dependable partner of the WASH Commission" Mr. Whitfield added.

On his part, the Head of Partnership Development & Liaison of WHH, Mr. Lyndon Gibson said the donation aims to enhance the smooth working of the Commission in serving the Liberian people particularly during these difficult times of COVID-19.

It can be recalled that in 2020, during the first wave of COVID-19, after the Government of Liberia declared a state of emergency, WHH distributed over 6,000 handwashing kits to several communities in Montserrado and Margibi Counties through the WASH Pillar of the Incident Management System and the WASH Comission.

