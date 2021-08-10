Liberia: Barclayville Central High School Gets U.S.$30k, L$3.4 Million for Comprehensive Renovation

Barclayville — In an effort to tackle the shortage of armed chairs and repair the sagging roof, the Government of Liberia's through the Office of the Deputy Speaker Hon. Cllr. Fonati Koffa submitted two cheques in both currencies of thirty thousand United States Dollars (US$ 30,000.00) and three million four hundred and fifty-two Thousand Liberian Dollars (L$3,452,000.00) to the Grand Kru County's Barclayville Central High School.

The cheques were presented by Chief of Office Staff Hilary Koffa in the Office of Deputy Speaker of the 54th Legislature to Barclayville Central High School's principal Mr. Paul J. Wallace.

Speaking on behalf of Deputy Speaker Hon. Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa, the Chief of Staff (COS) recounted the strives and lobbying of the Deputy Speaker in which he illustrated that the US$50K was allotted in 2020/2021 Fiscal Budget following communication to the House's Plenary for inclusion of US$590,000.00 into the budget for the renovation of the Barclay illegal Central High School, and other public schools across District #2.

The COS said the US$590,000 was drastically sliced to US$50,000 because of the tight fiscal envelope.

"May this US$30,000 and L$3,420,000 be used wisely for its intended purpose for a comprehensive renovation at the Barclayville Central High School."

"We want to thank the Executive, especially, President, H.E. Dr. George M. Weah," Hilary intoned.

In response, after issuing receipt of receiving the two cheques, Mr. Wallace expressed his thanks and appreciation to President George M. Weah and Deputy Speaker Koffa for the money of which he said will be used for the upliftment sbd renovation of the Barclayville Central High School.

"On behalf of the administration, instructional staff, students, and parents, we say thank you," Mr. Wallace indicated.

Historicity

Meanwhile, in September 2020, the Deputy Speaker in Rep. J. Fonati Koffa wrote the House's Plenary indicating, that he will be prepared to vote for the passage of the FY 2020/2021 Fiscal Budget if his colleagues accept his amendment to be included in the budget before passage.

In his amendment, Rep. Koffa is seeking an allocation of US$ 150,000 for the renovation of Sasstown High School.

He justified in the communication that since the school was built in 1982, it has undergone no renovation and has had its maintenance budget severely reduced, adding "This amount is necessary to prevent the collapse of the already deteriorating structure and enable hundreds of student to have access to quality education".

Lawmaker Koffa further called for an allocation of US$150,000 for Barclayville Central High School, which he said was constructed around the same time as Sasstown High School and is suffering the same fate, also he noted that the school plays host to the Grand Kru Vocational and Technical College.

He is at the same time seeking an allocation of US$100,000 for the Rally Time Hospital, the County only Referral Hospital which is currently undergoing renovation by a German NGO.

According to him,the County Health team will need US$ 100, 000 in equipment and upgrades to complement the renovation.

Additionally, the Grand Kru District # 2 Lawmaker wants an allotment of US$ 100,000 for an upgrade in hospital equipment for the Domo Nimene Hospital in Sasstown, which he said is the primary Hospital serving new mothers and infants.

In his final request to Plenary, Rep. Koffa is seeking the indulgence of his colleagues for the allocation of US$ 90,000 for the rehabilitation of Nyankopo road.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Education Construction By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

This 24-kilometer road he indicated, serves the district seat of the six statutory districts in electoral District 2, noting " This road serves a major session of the population in Bolloh district and has become impassable, increasing the cost of goods and services on an already impoverished population. Moreover, as the census approaches, thousands of citizens will not be counted because the census enumerators will not be able to reach them".

He further indicated that most of the recent development in the County has occurred through Presidential initiatives, personal projects sponsored by Lawmakers, or projects undertaken by non-governmental organizations.

"Under increasingly stark realties that Lawmaker's salary is not the panacea for rural development, we come to this august body seeking its assistance in ensuring that portions of the parts of Liberia you do not see get their share of the National pie" he intoned.