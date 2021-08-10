Liberia: Victims of Niko Ivanka Family Decry Slow Pace of Investigation

Monrovia — Family members of some of those who lost their lives when a dilapidated vessel capsized on the waters in Maryland County have taken issue with the Government of Liberia (GOL), particularly the Liberia Maritime Authority (LiMA), over the alleged lukewarm attitude and delay in providing regular updates on its investigation launched into the incident.

It can be recalled that over six persons died when a detention order placed on the locally made and registered deplorable vessel NIKO IVANKA was criminally lifted by unknown persons.

Over 15 others were rescued when the vessel sank on the waters in Maryland County.

The vessel which, belongs to HYLALEA INC. was constructed in Marshall, Margibi County in the period of four months and commissioned by Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor in 2018.

It was carrying about 21 passengers, including nine workers of the West African Examination Council (WAEC) when it was reported distressed.

Following the incident, the Government of Liberia (GOL) set up an investigative committee to probe circumstances that led to the incident, including how the vessel which was declared unfit sailed from the Freeport of Monrovia to Maryland County.

But according to the Chairperson of the bereaved families, Mr. Jelson E.S. Keamah, family members and loved ones of the victims have been kept in suspense since the tragedy.

He noted that the government, through its investigative team has failed to provide adequate information or the result of the prolonged probe launched into the incident.

He maintained that the failure of the relevant authorities of the investigative team to provide official information to the victims' families has compelled them to take to the airwaves to continue to express their disappointment over the manner and form in which the matter is being handled.

Mr. Keamah disclosed that though vague briefings have been provided or taken place between the relevant authorities and the families, no official information has been provided on the exact number of bodies that have been discovered or identified.

He said the victims' families have reached a decision to collect the bodies of their relatives at the same time, but the current situation is preventing them from doing so.

"The victims' families are kept in suspense and according to the Maritime Commissioner, they are investigating. We know that when it comes to water-related death, there is not a long period of time when it comes to investigation. Normally the body takes something like three to four days depending on the search. But this has gone for almost a month and since then; no result or exact information has been given to the families".

Call for justice

Mr. Keamah pointed out that the victims' families want justice to prevail in the matter.

According to him, the incident which led to the deaths of their relatives is not a "policy issue", but a "strange issue" that must not be swept under the carpet.

"There are too many things we want. But firstly, we want justice. When you look at the situation surrounding the deaths of these guys and the boat being wrecked, it tells you that there were lots of lapses that led to these guys being killed and they did not instantly just died. But since then, we can't just get any redress officially".

Mr. Kemah added that multiple attempts made by the family to get official updates on the incident have not yielded fruitful results.

"We have not heard anything from the Management of the Port expect for pitiful WAEC we went to that have information that is scanty because they have to get it from the other side".

He noted that family members of the victims remain disturbed and frustrated over the lukewarm attitude or little or no serious interest being shown towards the incident which led to the deaths of their relatives.

No recognition

Mr. Keamah emphasized that though their relatives, especially staff of the West African Examination Council (WAEC) who died while serving their country, no state recognition has been given them.

"These guys died while discharging government's duties. This thing happened before July 26 and these guys have worked in this sector for so long-we expected some recognition given them by this time either schools observe a holiday in the interest of the country in remembrance of these guys".

He noted that the failure of flying the Liberian flag halfway at various schools or the holding of programs in their remembrance shows no respect for the sacrifices those who died made for their country through the educational sector for several decades.

Call for recusal

Mr. Keamah renewed calls for authorities of WAEC, the Minister of Education, LiMA, and the National Port Authority (NPA) to recuse themselves from the investigative team set up to probe the incident.

According to him, these authorities should also submit to investigation instead of serving as Chair and members respectively on the investigative team.

He added that authorities above these entities should suspend or dismiss these officials if they fail to voluntarily step down from the investigation.

Mr. Keamah expressed fear that the investigation would be compromised if these officials remain on the team.

He called for an independent probe into circumstances and conditions which led to the deaths of their relatives and loved ones.