Mozambique: About 1000 Renamo Militia Demand Overdue Allowances

Maputo — Maputo, 10 Ago (AIM) - Nearly 1000 former guerrillas from Renamo, Mozambique's main opposition party, in the central province of Sofala, have expressed concern at the non-payment of their allowances for about six months, reports the independent television station STV.

Speaking in the district of Dondo, the party's General Secretary, Andre Magibire, who was chairing a meeting with the former guerrillas, asked where the money is, as six months have passed but the allowances have not yet been paid.

The former guerrillas claim that, since they have gone for six months without allowances, the only way left is to seek a loan which they cannot afford.

"We fail to pay the monthly rent and have to find excuses for the landlord," said Janito Muata, who spoke on behalf of the group, adding that their children are no longer studying as the parents cannot afford to acquire resources for school, including daily bus fares. He urged the government to rapidly find a solution to the problem, to ensure their social reintegration.

Renamo believed that the allowances would be paid by the United Nations, in the interval between demobilisation and the fixing of military pensions for each of the former guerrillas.

Magibire called on the UN to resume payment of the allowances this week until the matter of pensions has been fully solved. He also suggested the possibility of financial support for development projects, that could employ the demobilised.

Before the start of the Demobilisition, Disarmament and Reintegration (DDR) process, which has been underway since October 2019, Magibire said the officials in charge visited the former Renamo bases where they gathered data about the projects the former gunmen would like to undertake when they left the bush.

"They gave detailed information about the projects they would like to implement, but unfortunately such projects have not been implemented", said Magibire. "We want the promises to be immediately fulfilled".

Majibire asked the former guerrillas to remain calm and pledged Renamo's full support to press both the government and the United Nations to solve the issue urgently.