Mozambique: Investors Will Return to Cabo Delgado, Says Minister

Maputo — The Mozambican Minister of Mineral Resurces and Energy, Max Tonela, speaking to reporters on Monday, said that the re-establishment of security conditions in the northern province of Cabo Delgado will be determinant for the resumption of the liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects in Palma district.

Raids by terrorists linked to the "Islamic State" (ISIS) network forced a halt to the onshore gas operations on the Afungi Peninsula in Palma. Tonela said that the unfolding of the situation on the ground would determine when and how work on the gas project would resume.

He was speaking in the immediate aftermath of the recapture of the town of Mocimba da Praia by the Mozambican defence and security forces and their Rwandan allies. Much of Palma and Mocimboa da Praia districts are back under government control, though it is feared that the ISIS gangs have split into smaller groups and are still in the bush.

"We are hopeful that this performance by the defence and security forces will continue in such a way that not only Mocimboa da Praia, but all the districts affected are retaken, thus ensuring that the population can resume their normal activities", said Tonela, cited by the independent television station, STV.

The main onshore LNG project is owned by a consortium headed by the French oil and gas comany, Total Energies.

Asked about whether Total will resume its work,Tonela said he has been in permanent contact with the French company. Total, and all the country's other natural resource partners, remain committed to investing in Mozambique, he insisted.