Rwandans Living in Senegal Get New Leaders

The Association of Rwandans Living in Senegal on Monday, August 9 elected a new executive committee that will be headed by Jovith Ndahinyuka and deputized by Antoinette Habinshuti.

Also elected was Bellancile Musabyemariya who will be the Secretary-General of the committee.

Others who were elected were leaders of the youth organ and a special team to promote culture.

Speaking after his election, Ndahinyuka said that they are ready to build from the work of their predecessors to advance the unity among Rwandans living in Senegal and work for the betterment of Rwanda as well as make more friends for Rwanda.

"Particularly, we have set up a cultural organisation will put special emphasis on teaching Rwandan youth the values of Rwandan culture," he added.

The new president (L) and vice-president.

Patrick Karamaga, the outgoing president of the association said that they organized the elections to add new blood to the committee and also to ensure they have leaders who will be regularly available in Senegal.

The Rwandan ambassador to Senegal, Jean Pierre Karabaranga, commended the work by the outgoing team, especially during the preparations of the annual national events.

These include the Commemoration of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, Liberation Day, National Heroes' Day, International Women's Day, Native Language Day, Umuganura (Cultural Harvest) Day as well as special programmes for the youth.

He pointed out that although some members of the outgoing committee are new members of the Interim Committee, "they have played a crucial role in the preparation and implementation of various programs organized by the embassy in collaboration with the Rwandan Community."

