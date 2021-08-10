South Africa: MEC Tertuis Simmers Empowering Female Contractors in the Western Cape

press release

As part of Women's Day celebrations, Western Cape MEC of Human Settlements, Tertuis Simmers visited the Conifers Infill Development in Malibu Village, where a female contractor, Ms Faith Mabena completed 91 Financed Linked Individual Subsidy (FLISP) units.

The project was awarded to Nokhanya Services, who is 51% black woman owned, in 2017. The last 4 completed units were handed over to beneficiaries in the 4th quarter of the 2019/20 financial year.

MEC Simmers said: "On this historic day where we're celebrating our women, Ms Mabena's quality of work speaks volumes. Both the freestanding and semi-detached units are of an impeccable standard and she can be immensely proud of what she has delivered.

It clearly shows that women-owned construction companies are just as capable of delivering as their male counterparts, and do not have to stand back for anyone. I am pleased with the work that she has delivered, and more so to see and hear how satisfied the beneficiaries of these FLISP units are.

As part of our commitment to our women-owned construction companies, we will also be making a significant announcement this week, to ensure that more women are afforded opportunities within the construction sector."

For her part Faith Mabena said: "Engaging the beneficiaries today brought me great joy, and I'm happy to see how appreciative they are of the space that is now their home. I'm also glad that I could share my work with the MEC and to show what we and other women are capable of. I'd like to thank the Western Cape Government for the opportunities they've afforded me and my company, and I trust our work shows that there is a lot more we can contribute to this sector. I'd also like to encourage all women, regardless of age to consider this industry, as there is a great need for more women to enter this sector. Women should never feel that they are not able to be part of this industry."

"I'd like to challenge our women-owned construction companies to rise the occasion and ensure they are registered on the database, so that when opportunities do come around, they can be in the mix to be considered. We'll continue to assist our Historically Disadvantaged Individuals (HDI's) in this manner and this is why for the current 2021/22 financial year, more than 50% of our Human Settlement Development Grant (HSDG) is once again going to particular construction companies with a large female and youth representation," added Simmers.