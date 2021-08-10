South Africa: This Week - 65 Years Since Women Asserted Their Rights and Fought Against Apartheid

analysis

This week in civil society, the 1956 Women's March is commemorated, AMCU remembers Marikana at its annual lecture, the HJI launches its TRIPS waiver webinar series and Corruption Watch discusses active citizenry and accountability in local government.

Monday, 9 August marked the 65th anniversary of the 1956 Women's March to the Union Buildings led by Lilian Ngoyi, Helen Joseph, Rahima Moosa and Sophia de Bruyn protesting against unjust apartheid laws. This day is commemorated as Women's Day in South Africa.

On Tuesday, 10 August from 3.30pm to 4pm, the Health Justice Initiative (HJI) will launch its TRIPS Webinar Series with the Wits Mandela Institute. The aim is to address the legal and policy issues arising from the World Trade Organisation's TRIPS waiver. To attend, you can register here.

Also on Tuesday, at 6pm, Maverick Citizen editor Mark Heywood will host a webinar discussion, Children & Covid-19: Everything they need to know about the virus and the vaccine. He will be in conversation with public health and infectious disease specialist, Professor Salim Abdool Karim, and RX Radio reporter Alex White. Register to join here.

On Wednesday, 11 August at 9am, the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) will host the...