Zimbabwe: Ken Sharpe Awarded Forbes Best Business Person in Africa

TOP Harare businessman Ken Sharpe Friday received the Forbes Best of Africa Awards Innovative CEO of the Year Award.

The Forbes Best of Africa Awards are held annually in connection with the Best of Africa Event held in New York, the US during the United Nations General Award (UNGA) meetings in recognition of business people with a record of creating and building global businesses that have made far-reaching and positive contributions to Africa's development.

Sharpe is the first Zimbabwean to receive the prestigious award.

Speaking after receiving the award he said the recognition was proof that Zimbabweans were remarkable and resilient people.

"I have been awarded The Forbes Best of Africa's Innovative CEO Award. The first Zimbabwean to ever receive this award and this recognition, but certainly not the last! Zimbabweans, we are a remarkable and resilient people and this award just proves that!" he said.

Over the years, Sharpe has been involved in over 100 businesses.

He started his business in the 1990s when he ventured into food distribution and beverage manufacturing.

Sharpe is now focusing on real estate and property development in Zimbabwe and outside the country.