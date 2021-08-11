Nigeria: 37 Days After, 80 Bethel Baptist Students Still in Captivity

About 80 Students of Bethel Baptist School, Kaduna, are still in bandits' den 36 days after they were abducted.

On July 5, 2021, gunmen stormed the school in Chikun Local Government Area of the State and abducted over 100 students.

Two weeks ago, 28 students were released by the bandits after a ransom from their family members while some students escaped from their abductors.

The bandits had promised to release the remaining students in batches but such never happened.

The School Proprietor, Reverend Adamu Jangado, could not be reached for

comment as of the time this report was filed.

The State Public Relations Officer ASP Jalige Mohammed said the

command has not forgotten the students as they are doing their best to

rescue them unhurt.

"We are doing our best to rescue them unhurt since the very day the

incident occurred. As you are aware some of the students have returned

while others are in captivity but we are working to rescue them," he

said.