Zimbabwe: Heroes, Defence Forces Gala Lives Up to Top Billing

The Heroes and Defence Forces Gala screened on ZTV and other platforms on Monday night, running into yesterday morning, lived to its billing with Alick Macheso and Leonard Zhakata living to their fame.

The veteran musicians showed their mettle and depth as they took viewers down memory lane with their old renditions.

The gala was pre-recorded in line with Covid-19 containment regulations.

It also featured Amos Mahendere, Andy Muridzo and LMG Chimurega Choir, Roki, Trevor Dongo, Sandra Ndebele, Agatha Murudzwa, Selmor Mtukudzi, Tocky Vibes and Jah Signal, among others.

Viewers were by and large not disappointed with a line that featured a mixture of old horses and youngsters and with a cross- rhythm of genres from chimurenga to sungura, gospel, urban grooves up to Zimdancehall and little everything else.

The concert ran under double theme "Lest You Forget" and "We Remember, We Honour and We Salute our Heroes and Heroines."

The pre-recording was a first of its kind after Government took a deliberate position that there was no point having a live performance in the absence of audiences.

The concerts are normally meant for revellers who come from all over the country to celebrate but that was not possible as a result of Covid-19 restrictions.

Historically music and dance has been used to mobilise and motivate people in terms of galvanising them towards a great goal, including rainmaking ceremonies and biras, among others.