South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Appears Before Commission of Inquiry Into State Capture, 11 Aug

10 August 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa will appear before the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture and Corruption on Wednesday 11 August 2021 and Thursday 12 August 2021 in his capacity as the President and former Deputy President of the Republic of South Africa.

The Commission has indicated that the first part of his appearance will cover matters that were outstanding following his appearance on behalf of the African National Congress on 28-29 April 2021.

Thereafter the Commission will proceed with matters relating to his positions in the State.

The President's appearance before the Commission follows an undertaking that he made in 2018 to provide the Commission with any information and assistance it may seek in the fulfilment of its mandate.

The proceedings are scheduled to start at 9am on both days.

