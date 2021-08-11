Nigeria Condemns Assault On Its Diplomat By Indonesian Officials

Pixabay
10 August 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Kabir Yusuf

A viral video shows at least three men in a vehicle assaulting the official in front of his official residence in Jakarta, the Indonesian capital.

The Nigerian government has condemned the assault of a Nigerian diplomat by immigration officials in Indonesia.-

A viral video shows at least three men in a vehicle assaulting the official in front of his official residence in Jakarta, the Indonesian capital.

The footage shows how the diplomat was manhandled and tortured by immigration officials, as he cried out in pain.

The official, who was dressed in a white long-sleeve shirt, could be heard shouting "I can't breathe, My neck, I can't breathe."

Two of the men held his hands and pinned him down in the backseat of the car, while another freely assaulted his face.

Nigerian foreign ministry complained about the incident it called "unacceptable and unfortunate."

It is against international law and the Vienna Conventions governing Diplomatic and Consular Relations between States, the Foreign Affairs Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

"The Nigerian Government has complained strongly to the Government of Indonesia, and the Ambassador of Indonesia to Nigeria was summoned by the Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs."

According to the statement, the ambassador explained what he understood happened and apologised unreservedly on behalf of the Government of Indonesia.

The Nigerian government has also sent an official protest to the government of Indonesia, the statement added.

"The Ambassador of Nigeria to Indonesia has confirmed that the immigration official involved had since come to the Nigerian Embassy to apologise to the Ambassador and the diplomat concerned," the foreign ministry said.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X