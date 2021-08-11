Chad National Day

11 August 2021
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
document By Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

On behalf of the United States, I extend my best wishes and hope for a bright future to the people of the Republic of Chad on the 61st anniversary of their independence.

On this important day, we remain committed to further strengthening the historic ties between our countries. As we have since U.S. President Dwight D. Eisenhower welcomed Chad into the community of nations in 1960, the United States continues to support the national unity and territorial integrity of Chad.

The Republic of Chad can continue to depend on the United States to support the country's efforts to strengthen democratic institutions and the rule of law, expand access to justice, counter terrorism, combat human trafficking, and promote respect for human rights and freedom of expression for all Chadians.

We continue to stand with the people of Chad as they navigate an inclusive national dialogue towards a democratically elected government in 2022.

Read the original article on State Department.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 United States Department of State. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: State Department

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X