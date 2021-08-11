Kenya: Akisa, Kiprotich Eye Success in Uncharted Shot Put Waters

Maureen Akisa will be Kenya's sole representative in the women's shot-put event during the World Under-20 Championships slated for August 17-22 at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in Nairobi.

Akisa qualified to represent Kenya after emerging first in the trials and she will start her event on August 18.

Interestingly, Akisa is not only good at shot-put but also football where she turns out for topflight league side Ulinzi Starlets as a defender. She's been juggling between the two sports since her secondary school days at Aboloi High School in Teso, Busia County.

"I have passion for both sports, but my heart right now is in shot put. I know it can take me far but I have to grow gradually because we learn every day.

"We have less than one week and I have done good preparations ahead of the event. I know it's competitive because we'll be meeting with many countries who are more advanced than us," said Akisa who is eyeing a podium finish.

Kenya's representative in the men's shot-put, Dominic Kiprotich, started competing in the discipline back in 2015 while in primary school. He initially tried out javelin but he didn't like it and opted for shot put.

"I had a friend, Nelson Yego who asked me to venture into the sports world and my first stop was javelin. I didn't like it so I decided to try out shot put and I managed to play up to the regional level," said Kiprotich.

The 17-year-old student at Kiberes Mixed Secondary School said that he is now focusing on release and throw techniques and he believes that he will make the final at the global event.

"I have trained well but I still need to polish throwing techniques and I believe by the time we start the championships, I will be in good shape and manage to qualify for the semi-finals and final," added Kiprotich.

The six-day Championships has attracted a total of 156 countries (imcluding the teams from Authorised Neutral Athletes and Athlete Refugee team) and 1462 athletes are set to compete.

Team Kenya will be looking to retain the title they won during the last edition in Tampere where it bagged 11 medals (six gold, four silver and one bronze).