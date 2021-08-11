Kenya: Restrictions By Law Catalyst to HIV Infections

A 2018 Unicef study shows 30 teenagers aged 15-19 are newly infected with HIV per hour.

The HIV burden is greater in the 15-24 age group with four million living with the virus, a 2014 UNAIDS report says. Of Kenya's 40 million population, growing at a million yearly, 45 per cent are under 15 and 19 per cent 15-24, making health a national priority.

More than two-thirds of HIV-related adolescent deaths occur in Sub-Saharan Africa with young women twice as likely to acquire the virus, than men. Kenya has the fourth-largest HIV epidemic with 1.6 million people living with the virus, "Kenya AIDS Response Progress Report 2016" shows. Youth 15-24 years suffer 55 per cent of new infections, 33 per cent of them girls.

But the country is also a global trendsetter in HIV prevention with adoption of new interventions and technologies. Investments in HIV response have halved HIV prevalence over a decade.

Antiretroviral treatment scale-up to more than 800,000 and the rising of the age of sexual debut from 14 years to 16, shows a survey, but adolescents and youth still bear the brunt of the epidemic due to limited access to information, lack of programmes targeting youth living with HIV, stigma and discrimination. In Kenya, 29 per cent of all new infections are among adolescents and young people and Aids is the leading cause of morbidity and mortality.

Discriminatory social and cultural norms are translated into laws which act as barriers to HIV services for women. Mandatory parental consent deters them from accessing vital HIV and sexual and reproductive health (SRH) services for fear of disclosure or violence.

Age-restrictive laws, like the cap on HIV testing and contraception to a certain age, are barriers to healthcare. Youth should receive all information and services they want about SRH and feel involved in all decisions about their treatment. Enforcing the constitutional right to information will reduce HIV