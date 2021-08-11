Kenya: Block Education Cabinet Secretary's Influence Over KCPE Marking, MPs Told

Two parents have petitioned Parliament to bar the Education Cabinet Secretary from the marking of KCPE exams and releasing of results.

They want the Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec) Act to be amended so as to ensure certainty in marking procedures for national examinations.

In their 50-page petition, Mary Njoki and Isaac Njoroge, whose children sat the 2020 KCPE exams, also want the Knec Act amended to provide for definite marking and results-release timelines.

"Neither Kenya National Examinations Council (marking of examinations, release of results and certification) rules, 2015 protect or ring fence the marking of national examinations from interference from the Ministry of Education," the petition says.

"This leaves the process of marking susceptible to interference and influence from the Cabinet Secretary and the ministry with the aim of achieving collateral policy objectives.

"The duration of marking and processing of examination results has largely been determined by the Cabinet Secretary. Indeed, in the recent past the country has witnessed hurried marking and release of examinations results," further reads the petition.

For instance, the petitioners say that in the 2020 KCPE, it was in the interest of the Ministry of Education to create the perception that despite lack of infrastructure and alternative learning methods, pupils in private schools were not affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The petitioners say examination results should not be used to attain collateral policy objectives as that goes against the main objective of KCPE rules,1997 which provide that examinations rank candidates according to attainment of skills and abilities as specified in various primary school syllabuses.

"We want Parliament to scrutinise the procedures and regulations made by Knec under rule 12 of the Kenya National Examinations Council (marking of examinations, release of results and certification) rules, 2015 to ascertain their compliance with the Constitution and the Statutory Instruments," the petition says.

The 2015 marking of examinations, release of results and certification rules provide that "Knec shall determine and document the procedures and regulations to be followed during the marking of all council examinations".

But the petitioners argue that Knec has never publicised the procedures and regulations, something that they say makes it impossible for citizens to verify whether the marking complied with the procedures.

Section 42 of the Knec Act provides that the council as a public entity is under no obligation to provide information if such information, in its opinion, compromises the integrity of any examination, the examination process or the right to privacy of any individual.

The petitioners pointed out that Knec has been exploiting this section of the law to limit access to information on matters relating to the marking of KCPE.

The petitioners say their analysis of the results of the 2020 KCPE examination indicates a pattern of possible manipulation that skewed the general performance in favour of public-school candidates to the detriment of their private-school peers.

They say the marks their children scored reflected a drastic negative deviation from the average scores they and their peers in private schools had been posting in continuous assessment tests.

The parents now want MPs to investigate allegations of possible external influence on the marking of KCPE examinations that led to public-school candidates obtaining higher scores than their private-school peers.