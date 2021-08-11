Kenya: Team Poland First to Arrive in Nairobi for World U-20

A total of 26 athletes from Poland arrived in Nairobi on Monday ahead of the 2021 World Athletics Under-20 Championships.

The global event set for August 17 to 22 will see a total of 156 countries and 1462 athletes compete behind closed doors at Kasarani as a measure against Covid-19.

The Polish team are booked at Ole Sereni Hotel and their second group of 24 athletes expected in the country on Tuesday.

Polish javelin thrower Eryk Kolodziejczak said he is looking forward to meet 2015 World Champion Julius Yego.

He said that the Under-20 event is very important to him and he has set his eyes on the prize after preparing well.

"I'm looking forward to join Yego in training because I have just been seeing him on YouTube and during the championship.It will be a good moment to have a word with him before we start our competition.

"I don't have a javelin coach, but I know I can make it to be an Olympian and World champion one day and the I have to prove myself by working hard and emerging as one of the best in events like this," said Kolodziejczak during a light training session at the Moi International Sports Center Kasarani, Nairobi on Tuesday morning.

He was joined by two of his teammates, European Under-20 men's Hammer throw champion Dawid Piłat and silver medalist Tomasz Ratajczyk during the morning session.

"Nairobi looks good and I would like to perform well and have a good story here because it's my first global event in Africa. I'm looking forward to more competitions in this beautiful continent," said Pilat.

Equatorial Guinea will be sending a team of two and they will arrive in Nairobi on Thursday, with more teams expected later this week.