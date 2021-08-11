Kenya: Two More Die After Drinking Lethal Brew in Bahati, Nakuru

Two more people, who had consumed an illicit brew, have Tuesday afternoon died at the Bahati Sub-County Hospital in Nakuru, bringing the total number of deaths from the incident to five.

The hospital's Medical Superintendent Kennedy Owino confirmed the deaths, saying four people are currently admitted for treatment.

"We have four patients recuperating at the facility, among them an expectant woman. However, all of them are in stable condition," revealed Owino.

Doctors at the hospital suspect the nine could have drunk a poisonous brew.

A resident, Mr Geoffrey Kamau, told journalists that the nine started complaining of stomach ache, dizziness and vomiting before they were rushed to hospital.

"We believe the brew was the source of the deaths. The brew is suspected to have been laced with a poisonous substance," Mr Kamau told the Nation.

Investigations launched

Police have begun investigations into the tragic incident, with the remaining liquor being taken to Nairobi for chemical analysis.

The bodies of those who died were taken to the Nakuru County mortuary awaiting post-mortem.

Meanwhile, Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui has called for the arrest of the seller of the illegal brew following the deaths of the five people.

The governor said cases of consumption of illegal brews are on the rise within the county.

He urged law enforcers to be vigilant and bring to book all those involved in the sale of unlicensed brews.

"It's unfortunate that killer brews are back into the market and it's upon the security agents to step up the fight against the illegal business," said Mr Kinyanjui.

He called on the youth to shun irresponsible behaviour, saying some are only engaging in daily drinking and not working.

"Some of them are shunning even work and partaking unlicensed and lethal brews," said the Nakuru governor.