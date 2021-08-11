Kenya: Covid-19 Positivity Rate Rises to 14.5% With 1,183 New Cases

The number of Covid-19 infections in Kenya have increased to 213,756 after 1,183 people tested positive for the disease from a sample size of 8,144 tested in the last 24 hours.

The positivity rate rose to 14.5 per cent from 12 per cent on Monday, while the number of tests conducted so far has risen to 2,205,159.

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, from the new infections, 1,123 are Kenyans while 60 are foreigners; 593 females while 590 are males. The youngest is a two-month-old infant while the oldest is 98 years.

The new infections are distributed in counties as follows: Nairobi 442, Nakuru 91, Kiambu 85, Mombasa 76, Kilifi 58, Kirinyaga 46, Nyeri 44, Uasin Gishu 35, Turkana 30, Nyandarua 29, Embu 21, Kitui 19, Siaya 17, Murang'a 15, Marsabit 13, Kajiado 13, Busia 12, Makueni 12, Kwale 11, Garissa 9, Bungoma 7, Kakamega 7, Kericho 7, Kisii 7, Machakos 7, Narok 7, Nandi 7, Taita Taveta 7, Bomet 5, Elgeyo Marakwet 5, Trans Nzoia 5, Homa Bay 5, Kisumu 5, Isiolo 4, Wajir 4, Tharaka Nithi 4, Laikipia 2, Mandera 2, West Pokot 2, Meru 2, Samburu 1, Tana River 1, Vihiga 1 and Baringo 1.

Recoveries

The Health CS further noted that 1,318 more patients have recovered from the disease, 1,212 from home-based isolation and care while 106 are from various hospitals countrywide. Total recoveries now stand at 198,786, out of which 159,273 are from the home based care and Isolation programme while 39,513 are from various hospitals.

During the same period, 32 more patients succumbed to the disease, one of them having occurred in the last 24 hours while 31 are late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits on diverse dates in April, May, June, July and August 2021. This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 4,211.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Coronavirus Kenya By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Health ministry, in a statement to media houses on Tuesday, said that a total of 1,827 patients are admitted to various hospitals countrywide while 8,529 are under home-based care. Of these, 135 patients are in intensive care, 60 of whom are on ventilatory support and 68 on supplemental oxygen. Seven patients are under observation.

Another 609 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen, with 573 of them in general wards and 36 in high dependency units.

In terms of vaccination, a total of 1,842,342 vaccine doses have been administered across the country. Of these, those who have received the first doses are 1,131,631 while 710,711 have received the second dose. The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is at 62.8 per cent, with the majority being male at 55 per cent. The proportion of adults who are fully vaccinated is 2.6 per cent.