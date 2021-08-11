Kenya: Governor Kingi Welcomes Move By ODM to Replace Him

Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi has welcomed the move by Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) to replace him as the County chairperson.

Mr Kingi's sentiments came barely hours after party leader Raila Odinga sanctioned his removal, and replacement with Ganze MP Teddy Mwambire.

Mr Kingi said he had set a record as the ODM chair in Kilifi County, even as he thanked Mr Odinga for giving him the opportunity to lead the party in Kilifi.

"As I respect the decision to replace me as the County ODM Chairman, I wish to take the opportunity to thank the party and more particularly the party leader, Mr Odinga, for giving me the opportunity to serve, for the past nine years," Mr Kingi said on Tuesday.

He added that during his tenure, the party had become dominant in the county, delivering almost all MP's and MCA's within the County, in the last general elections.

"I hope the incoming chair will match or break this sterling record," Mr Kingi said, wishing ODM success in the next general elections.

His removal from the party came after he openly supported a coalition by five Coast based parties last month.

The new coalition, dubbed the Coast Integrated Development Initiative and which Mr Kingi has vowed to back, saying, ODM has done little to deliver development to the region, comprises Shirikisho Party of Kenya, Kadu-Asili, Republican Congress Party of Kenya, Umoja Summit Party of Kenya, and the Communist Party of Kenya.

Kilifi Deputy Governor Gideon Saburi said ODM is the only stable party in the country, adding, it's "still as strong as it was in 2013", with 2022 polls as its focus. "We want to market our party and regain its lost strength."

ODM Kilifi youth leader Nyundo Samir also recently tabled his resignation from ODM to the registrar of political parties in a move that might see him join Mr Kingi in the coalition.