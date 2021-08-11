Kenya: Isiolo Youth, Women Groups to Benefit From Sh40 Million County Fund

The long wait by hundreds of groups to benefit from the Isiolo County Enterprise Fund is finally over. This follows the amendment of the Youth, Women and Persons Living with Disability Act, which will now allow the disbursement of over Sh40 million whose expenditure had been suspended.

The Controller of Budget had raised concerns over some discrepancies in the Act's Sh5 million administrative fees clause, which had been increased by Sh2 million, and ordered it reverted to the required Sh3 million in line with the Public Finance Management Act.

Halting of the disbursement process meant groups had to wait longer until the regulations were amended to pave way for the release of the empowerment funds.

Isiolo County Secretary Ahmed Galgalo announced that changes to the Act had been effected and that it was waiting for Governor Mohamed Kuti's approval, with the process expected to be completed in the course of this month.

Hope for groups

The expected coming to effect of the Act offers hope to groups that have been patiently waiting to access the funds in the last three financial years to start or grow their businesses and increase their incomes.

The county set aside Sh21 million and Sh22 million in 2020/2021 and 2021/2022 financial years respectively for the kitty.

"I apologise for the delay in the release of the funds but the Act has been amended (as advised by COB) and we will fast-track the release of the funds so that our youths, women and PWDs start benefiting," Dr Ahmed said, adding that the funds for the previous year will be factored in a supplementary budget.

He spoke during a training workshop for board members of the empowerment fund responsible for the management of the kitty. The workshop was organised by the county government in partnership with ActionAid and USAid Kuza.

Zero-interest loans

Dr Galgalo said the first batch of 515 vulnerable groups will benefit from the revolving funds starting next month and that each group will get Sh100,000 zero-interest loan payable in two years.

The groups, engaged in income-generating activities in Wabera, Burat, Kinna and Bulapesa wards, will, after getting the funds, be given three months grace period before they start repaying in bits.

"The loan limit will be increased depending on how fast it is repaid. We will double it as time goes by to get our people out of poverty and make them self-reliant," he noted.

Training

Before the disbursement of the funds, beneficiaries will be trained on how to start and grow their businesses and will be assisted in event of challenges.

Isiolo Trade, Cooperative and Enterprise Chief Officer Lucy Kaburu said her department is committed to training individual traders and groups and assisting them access better markets for their products.

"We are so keen on value addition of the local products so that they fetch better prices in the market and for traders' economic empowerment," she said.

Isiolo Sub-County Social Services Officer Abdirahman Tadicha said empowerment is the only way to keep the youth away from idleness which makes them indulge in drug and substance abuse and crime.

Dr Galgalo said Governor Kuti is committed to completing the ongoing modern market, stadium and county headquarters for improved services.