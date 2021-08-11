Kenya: Mombasa Residents in Water Crisis as Pipeline Shut for Repairs

Thousands of Mombasa West residents are grappling with an acute water shortage after the Mzima pipeline was shut down for repairs.

Mombasa Water Supply and Sanitation Company Ltd (Mowassco) said the pipeline was shut down to facilitate repairs on a burst section at Udongo Mwekundu in Tsavo East National Park.

"We would like to inform our esteemed customers that there is a shutdown on the Mzima pipeline to facilitate repairs of a burst pipe section inside Tsavo East National Park," said the company.

Mowassco said normal water supply will be interrupted.

"This will affect mostly the wider west mainland areas including Miritini, Mikindani, Jomvu, Magongo and Changamwe," said the company on its Facebook page.

The repair work is expected to take at least 72 hours. But residents lamented the decision, attributing the problem to cartels controlling the sector.

"For almost five months, I have never seen water flowing from my tap at National Housing Estate in Changamwe, yet I am billed Sh2,669 monthly. What is this money for? I buy water from vendors at Sh20 per 20 litres, this is very unfair," said Harrison Kariuki.

But the Coast Water Works Development Agency explained that the 220km Mzima pipeline can longer effectively transmit water to a growing population in the region because it is old, dilapidated and prone to leaks and bursts.

For several months now, Coast counties have been grappling with water shortages due to old and dilapidated pipelines laid in the 1950s that can no longer effectively transmit water.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Water By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The pipeline supplies more than 75 per cent of freshwater to Kilifi, Kwale and Mombasa counties, where residents will now have to use borehole water.

This is not the first time the Mzima pipeline has been shut down. In July it was closed when a section of it burst in Voi.

In June there was a leakage in the pipeline at Maungu, affecting supply to MacKinnon, Samburu, Mariakani, Mazeras, Rabai and Mombasa's west mainland.

In May, there was a leakage at Mwembeni near Samburu, affecting supply in Samburu, Mariakani, Mazeras, Rabai and Mombasa west mainland.

Mombasa has been grappling with water shortages, which have been attributed to inadequate supply from freshwater sources in the three counties, theft and illegal connections, prompting the company to ration the commodity.

The tourism hub gets an average of 30,000 cubic metres against demand of 200,000, county statistics show.

But a plan to set up a Sh16 billion desalination plant, a first in the country, to address the perennial water shortages suffered a blow due to the pandemic.

The large-scale facility is expected to be the region's first public desalination plant, and will be built by two international companies, Almar Water Solutions of Spain, and Switzerland's Aqua Swiss.

Aqua Swiss has been awarded a contract to build a smaller desalination plant in Likoni that can purify 30,000 cubic metres per day while Almar Water Solutions will put up a plant in the north of the mainland.

President Uhuru Kenyatta approved the purchase of land of more than 10 acres at Shimo La Tewa Secondary School for the plant.