Kenya: Absa Kenya Launches Whatsapp Banking

Absa Bank Kenya has launched a WhatsApp banking service.

The new product is aimed at making it easier for customers to carry out transactions via chat on the application.

Through chat, Absa customers will now be able to do account-to-M-Pesa/Airtel Money transfers, inter-account transactions, bill payments and balance enquiry.

The bank says the new product was informed by the popularity of the app in Kenya after data showed that 97 per cent of internet users in the country are currently active on WhatsApp.

"We reflected on this trend and asked ourselves why we can't evolve our services to our customers on the platform they use the most," said Absa Kenya CEO Jeremy Awori on Tuesday.

He also noted that the lender decided to embrace similar platforms where youth clientele spend their time.