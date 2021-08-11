Nigeria: Cholera Death Toll Rises in Katsina As Outbreak Spreads to More Local Govts

About 25 out of the 34 local government areas of Katsina State are now affected by the cholera outbreak.

The death toll due to cholera outbreak in Katsina State has risen to 75 from the earlier 60 reported last week. Also, about 1,534 people have now tested positive for the disease.

The state's Commissioner for Health, Yakubu Danja, disclosed this on Tuesday in Katsina.

He said 25 out of the 34 local government areas of the state are now affected by the outbreak.

Mr Danja, who spoke at a press conference, said Funtua, Charanci, Kankara, Rimi, Sabuwa, Jibia and Kafur are some of the areas with the highest number of cases.

"Of the reported cases, 67 per cent are aged 15 years and above, while three cases were reported for under one. Of all the reported cases, 53 per cent are male.

"Funtua LGA had the highest number of cases with 384, followed by Sabuwa with 232, Kafur 215, Charanchi 135, Kankara 71 and Jibia with 69 cases.

"In terms of mortality, Funtua also leads with 18, followed by Charanchi which has 14, Jibia 11, Kankara five, while Rimi and Sabuwa are having four each."

Mr Danja added that rapid diagnostic cholera, medical supply kits and consumables have been distributed to the affected local government areas for prompt detection of cases to tackle morbidity and mortality.

PREMIUM TIMES has reported how cholera outbreak in many Nigerian states has led to scores of deaths in the past month. Some of the states affected include Katsina, Jigawa, Enugu, Benue and Plateau.

Cholera is a bacterial disease usually spread in contaminated water. Its symptoms include diarrhea and dehydration.

Nigerian Data

Nigeria recorded 816 deaths out of the 31,425 suspected cases of cholera in the country as of August 1, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The preventable and treatable disease has been reported in 23 states and Abuja since the beginning of 2021.

The affected states, according to the NCDC, are Benue, Delta, Zamfara, Gombe, Bayelsa, Kogi, Sokoto, Bauchi, Kano, Kaduna, Plateau, Kebbi, Cross River, Niger, Nasarawa, Jigawa, Yobe, Kwara, Enugu, Adamawa, Katsina, Borno, and Abuja.