Nigeria: Cholera Outbreak Confirmed in Ebonyi

There have been 816 deaths out of the 31,425 suspected cases of cholera in Nigeria as of August 1, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

The Ebonyi State Government on Tuesday confirmed an outbreak of cholera in two communities in Izzi Local Government Area of the state.

The Commissioner for Health in the state, Daniel Umezurike, told reporters in Abakaliki that the affected communities were Onweonwiya and Mgbalukwu.

Mr Umezurike, a medical doctor, said a team from the ministry had visited the communities to assess the situation.

"Those affected by the disease have been taken to the General Hospital, Iboko, Izzi council headquarters.

"No record of deaths has been reported in the area," he said.

The commissioner assured residents of the state of the government's constant intervention and prompt response to their different health issues.

He urged the people to maintain good personal and environmental hygiene, drink good water and desist from exposing their food to flies.

Besides Ebonyi, cholera has been reported in 22 states and Abuja since the beginning of 2021.

The affected states are Benue, Delta, Zamfara, Gombe, and Bayelsa.

Others are Kogi, Sokoto, Bauchi, Kano, Kaduna, Plateau, Kebbi, Cross River, Niger, Nasarawa, Jigawa, Yobe, Kwara, Enugu, Adamawa, Katsina, Borno, and FCT.

