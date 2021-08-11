Tanzania: Nsimbo Council Revenue Collection Grows 132 Pc

11 August 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Peti Siyame

NSIMBO Council in Mpanda District, Katavi Region has collected over 1.0bn/- revenues during the 2020/21 financial year, which is equivalent to 132 per cent of the targeted collection of 802.1m/-.

Nsimbo Council Executive Director Mr Mohamed Ramadhani made such revaluation while presenting the 2020/21 financial report before the councillor's meeting held yesterday.

He said revenue collection at the open auction markets at Itenka, Mnyamasi, Ugala and Sitalike were among the methods that contributed to revenue growth.

Also increasing levies on permits for forest products from 5,000/ to 10,000/- as well as strictly controlling revenue collections at Msaginya, Songambele, Magula as well as Msaginya and Magula vehicle terminals.

"Also strictly and closely supervising laws and norms related to environmental conservation by tasking and fining the defiant. We controlled the collection of revenues on cash crops including cotton and cashew nuts by strengthening road barrier patrols," he added.

The council chairperson Mr Hawala Malendenja urged councillors to closely supervise domestic revenues collections at their precincts.

