Tanzania: Tpc to Develop Online Shopping Platform

THE Tanzania Post Corporation (TPC) plans to develop an online marketing platform to take advantage of the growing e-commerce business in the country.

Flourishing online businesses has prompted TPC to seize the opportunity as it continues to improve its service to become the most efficient online marketing service provider in Tanzania and Africa. The Acting Postmaster General, Macrice Mbondo made the remarks in Dar es Salaam recently at the launching of the partnership between TPC with CRDB wakala to ease and boost services outside the bricks and mortar.

"We are determined and want TPC to be Alibaba and Amazon," said Mbondo.

He said that as of July this year 270 large and small businesses had registered at the online postal service to sell various products. He said TPC is going to be a digital organization to address challenges that arise in the purchase and sale of various goods including deposit and withdrawal money by mobile phone.

In addition, TPC has a Smart Posta service which is a digital platform that aims to transform postal services operations into digital format. SmartPost operates digitally through the use of mobile phones acting as a virtual box or (digital box) that bring simplicity to the marketing technology by making sure every person who owns a mobile phone can have access to postal.

Either Mr Mbondo said TPC has 350 offices nationwide providing services. He said through the post office they made reforms where many government services will be available in one place such as National Social Security Fund (NSSF), health insurance, Immigration, birth and death certificates (RITA).